FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MegaFon seeking loan to buy Alfa's stake-paper
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

MegaFon seeking loan to buy Alfa's stake-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - MegaFon, Russia’s second-largest mobile operator, is seeking a $2-3 billion loan to help finance the purchase of its 25.1 percent stake from billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa-Group, business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.

Alfa-Group wants to sell its stake to billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who already owns 31.13 percent of MegaFon and is discussing an initial public offering, according to local media reports and Reuters sources.

MegaFon can borrow money on more favourable terms than Usmanov’s structures, Vedomosti quoted unnamed sources as saying, given the telecoms operator’s net cash position.

MegaFon had talked to Russia’s biggest lender Sberbank , the newspaper wrote, adding that another state-controlled bank, VTB, was another likely creditor.

The company could later issue bids to refinance the loan and is already talking to banks, Vedomosti said. MegaFon was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.