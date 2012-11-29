FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's MegaFon to join MSCI indexes on Dec. 12
November 29, 2012

Russia's MegaFon to join MSCI indexes on Dec. 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest mobile phone operator MegaFon, fresh from a $1.7 billion share offering, has been added to MSCI Global Standard and Russia Indices, benchmarked by many large institutional investors, MSCI said on Thursday.

The market index provider said in a statement MegaFon’s global depositary receipts will be added to the large cap segment of the Global Standard Indices, effective Dec. 12.

MegaFon priced its London and Moscow offer at the bottom of its guided range on Wednesday, which valued it at $11 billion and created a market alternative to established New York-listed Russian peers MTS and Vimpelcom.

