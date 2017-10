MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - MegaFon, Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator, said its fourth-quarter net profit fell 23.6 percent year-on-year to 9.7 billion roubles ($332 million) due to higher depreciation charges.

The company, part-owned by Nordic telecoms firm TeliaSonera , also said in a Thursday statement its revenues increased 11 percent to 65.5 billion roubles. ($1 = 29.2150 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)