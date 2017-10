MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - MegaFon, Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator, said on Monday that its first-quarter net profit fell 8.1 percent, year-on-year, to 9.27 billion roubles ($306 million).

The company, which plans an initial public offering in London that could raise $4 billion, is controlled by Russia’s richest man Alisher Usmanov. Usmanov last month bought part of the stakes owned by oligarch Mikhail Fridman and Nordic telecoms firm TeliaSonera.