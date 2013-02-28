FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's MegaFon Q4 net profit up 28 pct, beats fcast
February 28, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 5 years ago

Russia's MegaFon Q4 net profit up 28 pct, beats fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator MegaFon reported on Thursday a 28.3-percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, beating forecasts, and said it expected a slowdown in revenue growth this year.

MegaFon said net profit totalled 12.4 billion roubles ($405.73 million), up from 9.67 billion in the final quarter of 2011 and above the 11.18 billion average Reuters poll forecast.

Revenues grew 9.3 percent to 71.5 billion roubles and operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) rose 24.5 percent, year-on-year, to 31.4 billion roubles, with a 43.9-percent margin.

“In 2013 we expect high single digit revenue growth, and OIBDA margin between the levels achieved in the years 2011 and 2012,” the company said in a statement.

Analysts had forecast a 10 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue and a rise of 18 percent in the OIBDA, implying a 41.5-percent margin.

