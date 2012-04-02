FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MegaFon stake may change hands for $5 bln -paper
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 6 years ago

MegaFon stake may change hands for $5 bln -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman may sell his 25.1 percent stake in MegaFon, Russia’s second-biggest wireless operator, to tycoon Alisher Usmanov for about $5 billion, according to Russian newspaper RBC daily.

Usmanov, a stakeholder in north London football club Arsenal, already owns 31.13 percent of MegaFon through his AF Telecom holding company, according to the company’s website.

“By buying out Mikhail Fridman’s stake, Alisher Usmanov would be able to consolidate a controlling stake at MegaFon,” wrote analyst Dalibor Vavruska at Citi.

Fridman owns his stake through his Alfa Group which also has a 25 percent voting stake in Russia’s third-biggest mobile phone operator Vimpelcom.

Privately-owned MegaFon is second to No. 1 wireless operator MTS, and is part-owned by Nordic telecoms firm TeliaSonera.

MegaFon was not available for comment. Altimo, the telecoms unit of Alfa Group, and Usmanov’s spokesman both declined to comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.