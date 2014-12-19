BRIEF-Philippines' Megawide signs $521 mln loan deal with banks for airport project

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Philippines’ Megawide Construction Corp

* GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp, a joint venture of Megawide and India’s GMR Infrastructure Ltd, signed an omnibus loan and security agreement with six banks

* Company to borrow 23.3 billion pesos ($520.61 million) to fund construction of 17.5 billion pesos Mactan-Cebu International Airport, said Megawide chairman Michael Cosiquien

* Lenders are BDO Unibank Inc, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Development Bank of the Philippines, Land Bank of the Philippines, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co and Philippine National Bank Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1wJlP8l) Further company coverage: ($1 = 44.7550 Philippine pesos) (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales)