FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Philippines' Megawide signs $521 mln loan deal with banks for airport project
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2014 / 2:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Philippines' Megawide signs $521 mln loan deal with banks for airport project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Philippines’ Megawide Construction Corp

* GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corp, a joint venture of Megawide and India’s GMR Infrastructure Ltd, signed an omnibus loan and security agreement with six banks

* Company to borrow 23.3 billion pesos ($520.61 million) to fund construction of 17.5 billion pesos Mactan-Cebu International Airport, said Megawide chairman Michael Cosiquien

* Lenders are BDO Unibank Inc, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Development Bank of the Philippines, Land Bank of the Philippines, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co and Philippine National Bank Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1wJlP8l) Further company coverage: ($1 = 44.7550 Philippine pesos) (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.