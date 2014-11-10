FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Philippine property firm Megaworld's 9-mth net jumps 192 pct
November 10, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Philippine property firm Megaworld's 9-mth net jumps 192 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Philippines’ Megaworld Corp :

* Says 9-mth net income 19.03 billion pesos, up from 6.52 billion pesos y/y

* Says it booked 11.62 billion pesos non-recurring gains from the acquisition of a subsidiary, namely Global Estate Resorts Corp and sale of an associate Travellers International Hotel Group to its parent Alliance Global Inc

* Says 9-mth revenues rose 57 pct to 41.86 billion pesos on strong residential sales in various township projects Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1xkZvAI Further company coverage:

