BRIEF-Philippine property firm Megaworld's 9-mth net jumps 192 pct

MANILA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Philippines’ Megaworld Corp :

* Says 9-mth net income 19.03 billion pesos, up from 6.52 billion pesos y/y

* Says it booked 11.62 billion pesos non-recurring gains from the acquisition of a subsidiary, namely Global Estate Resorts Corp and sale of an associate Travellers International Hotel Group to its parent Alliance Global Inc

* Says 9-mth revenues rose 57 pct to 41.86 billion pesos on strong residential sales in various township projects