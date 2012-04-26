FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-MEG Energy profit rises on lower costs
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 10:00 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-MEG Energy profit rises on lower costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS C$0.27 vs C$0.23 year ago

* Production rises 3 pct to average 28,446 bpd

* Cash flow up 4 percent

* Net operating costs fell to C$7.95/barrel from C$8.63/barrel

April 26 (Reuters) - MEG Energy Corp, a Canadian oil sands developer, reported an 18 percent rise in first-quarter profit on lower costs and higher price realizations.

Net income rose to C$53.4 million ($54.2 million), or 27 Canadian cents per share, from C$45.4 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Operating earnings, which are adjusted for items, increased to C$23.5 million, or 12 Canadian cents per share, from C$20.9 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Production for the company, whose key operations are in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, averaged 28,446 barrels per day, up 3 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Cash flow -- a glimpse into the company’s ability to fund development -- rose 4 percent to C$72.0 million, or 36 Canadian per share.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$7.30 billion, closed at C$38.64 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.