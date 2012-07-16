FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-MEG Energy sells $800 mln notes
July 16, 2012

New Issue-MEG Energy sells $800 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - MEG Energy Corp on Monday sold
$800 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $700 million.
    Barclays Capital, BMO Capital Markets, and Credit Suisse
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: MEG ENERGY CORP.

AMT $800 MLN    COUPON 6.375 PCT   MATURITY    01/30/2023
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   01/30/2013
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 6.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  07/19/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD 491 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

