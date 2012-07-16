New Issue-MEG Energy sells $800 mln notes

July 16 (Reuters) - MEG Energy Corp on Monday sold $800 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $700 million. Barclays Capital, BMO Capital Markets, and Credit Suisse were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MEG ENERGY CORP. AMT $800 MLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 01/30/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 01/30/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/19/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 491 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS