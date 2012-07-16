FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-MEG Energy to increase production at Alberta project
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2012 / 1:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-MEG Energy to increase production at Alberta project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - MEG Energy Corp, a Canadian oil sands developer, plans to increase production at its Christina Lake project in Alberta by 33 percent by the end of 2014 or early 2015.

The company said its board has conditionally approved a production-enhancement program and expects production of about 80,000 barrels per day (bpd), up from its previous target of 60,000 bpd.

MEG reported a 70 percent increase in proved reserves last week, when it found 1.2 billion barrels of bitumen in the Christina Lake project area.

It expects to invest an additional C$185 million in 2012, bringing its total investment at Christina Lake to C$250 million.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$6.89 billion, closed at C$35.50 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.