Jan 9 (Reuters) - British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt Plc said Terry Twigger, its chief executive of over 12 years, would retire.

Stephen Young, the company’s finance director since 2004, will succeed Twigger on May 1, the company said.

Shares in the company were up 3 percent at 422.7 pence at 1222 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.