FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Meggitt cuts revenue outlook for 2015
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 3 years ago

Meggitt cuts revenue outlook for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt on Wednesday cut its expectations for 2015 in the latest downgrade in a series, blaming delays in the U.S. military market and financial difficulties being experienced by its partner in Brazil.

Meggitt said on Wednesday that it now expects percentage organic revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits next year, lower than the 6 to 7 percent average it had previously forecast for the medium term.

In August the company lowered its 2014 full-year expectations for organic revenue growth to low single digit percent from mid-single digits.

The group said it would also start a share buyback programme with the intention of achieving a debt to core earnings ratio at or slightly above 1.5x by the end of 2015. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.