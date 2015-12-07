Meggitt forecasts 2016 revenue growth in low-single digits 

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Meggitt, a supplier of wheels, brakes and electronic systems to planemakers, said it would grow underlying revenue at a rate in the low to single digits in 2016, updating its guidance after a profit warning in October.

Meggitt said the headwinds which caused it to downgrade expectations in October would continue into 2016 but they would be broadly offset by cost cutting.

In October, Meggitt said its 2015 profits would be “meaningfully” below forecasts after demand for spare aircraft parts deteriorated, sending its shares down 19 percent.