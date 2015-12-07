FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Meggitt forecasts 2016 revenue growth in low-single digits 
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
December 7, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Meggitt forecasts 2016 revenue growth in low-single digits 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Meggitt, a supplier of wheels, brakes and electronic systems to planemakers, said it would grow underlying revenue at a rate in the low to single digits in 2016, updating its guidance after a profit warning in October.

Meggitt said the headwinds which caused it to downgrade expectations in October would continue into 2016 but they would be broadly offset by cost cutting.

In October, Meggitt said its 2015 profits would be “meaningfully” below forecasts after demand for spare aircraft parts deteriorated, sending its shares down 19 percent.

Reporting by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.