Meggitt says on track to meet full-year forecasts

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - British car and aeroplane parts maker Meggitt stuck to its annual guidance for low single-digit rise in organic revenue this year, with strong order intake due to boost growth in the second half of the year.

For the first six months of the year, the company posted a 2 percent rise in underlying operating profit to 163.3 million pounds ($215 million) as it benefited from the impact of two acquisitions completed last year.

Meggitt also raised its interim dividend by 4.3 percent to 4.8 pence which it said reflected its confidence in the group's outlook. ($1 = 0.7584 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Costas Pitas)