Meggitt 2014 profit falls 13 pct, on track for 2015

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt reported a 13 percent fall in annual profit, hit by declines in military spend, and said it was on track to meet its outlook for organic revenue growth for 2015.

Underlying pretax profit of 328.7 million pounds ($508 million) in 2014 was lower than the 377.8 million pounds it made last year, and slightly short of a company-supplied consensus forecast of 332 million pounds.

Last year’s profit fall was blamed on declines in U.S. military spending, currency headwinds and the impact of issues in its energy business.

For 2015, Meggitt said it expected organic revenue growth in the low to mid-single digit percentage points, maintaining guidance given in November, as demand for parts from civil aircraft suppliers such as Boeing and Airbus grows. ($1 = 0.6472 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)