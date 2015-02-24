FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Meggitt 2014 profit falls 13 pct, on track for 2015
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
February 24, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

Meggitt 2014 profit falls 13 pct, on track for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - British aircraft parts supplier Meggitt reported a 13 percent fall in annual profit, hit by declines in military spend, and said it was on track to meet its outlook for organic revenue growth for 2015.

Underlying pretax profit of 328.7 million pounds ($508 million) in 2014 was lower than the 377.8 million pounds it made last year, and slightly short of a company-supplied consensus forecast of 332 million pounds.

Last year’s profit fall was blamed on declines in U.S. military spending, currency headwinds and the impact of issues in its energy business.

For 2015, Meggitt said it expected organic revenue growth in the low to mid-single digit percentage points, maintaining guidance given in November, as demand for parts from civil aircraft suppliers such as Boeing and Airbus grows. ($1 = 0.6472 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.