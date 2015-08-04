Meggitt on track as military orders offset energy declines

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - British engineering components firm Meggitt reported a 6 percent rise in half-year profit and said it was on track to deliver revenue growth in line with its guidance as higher military spending offset declines in its energy markets.

Meggitt, whose biggest business is supplying parts for commercial and military jets, reported underlying pretax profit of 152 million pounds ($237 million) in the six months ended June 30, compared to the 144 million pounds it made last year, in line with forecasts.

For 2015, Meggitt stuck by its guidance to deliver organic revenue growth in the low to mid-single digit percentage points.

The company also raised its interim dividend by 8 percent to 4.6 pence, which it said reflected its confidence in the future.