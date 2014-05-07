FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Meggitt says on track to meet revenue growth forecast
May 7, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

Meggitt says on track to meet revenue growth forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - British engineering firm Meggitt said it was on track to meet its forecast for mid-single digit organic revenue growth this year, helped by an acceleration in the second half of the year.

The FTSE-100 firm, which supplies flight displays and wheels to planemakers Airbus and Boeing, on Wednesday repeated guidance given in March that it expected its results to be impacted by currency headwinds.

The company’s chairman Colin Terry said in the statement that he planned to retire by the end of the company’s 2015 annual general meeting and the company would start to look for his successor.

Meggitt also said on Wednesday that its energy arm had won a contract with JGC Corporation to supply it with components to be used in a floating liquefied natural gas facility.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
