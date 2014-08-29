FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mori Trust to buy Lone Star's Tokyo property for $1.25 bln -source
August 29, 2014 / 2:31 AM / 3 years ago

Mori Trust to buy Lone Star's Tokyo property for $1.25 bln -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mori Trust Co has agreed to buy a Tokyo banquet hall and an office complex from U.S. investment fund Lone Star for 130 billion yen ($1.25 billion), a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The deal comes on the heels of news that Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC was in talks to purchase the Pacific Century Place Marunouchi office tower near Tokyo Station for about 170 billion yen, which would be Japan’s biggest property transaction since the financial crisis. (1 US dollar = 103.6900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Ryan Woo)

