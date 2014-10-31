FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Myanmar conglomerate says it has won beer spat with Singapore's F&N
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps App Store
Technology
Apple revamps App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Myanmar
October 31, 2014 / 8:09 AM / 3 years ago

Myanmar conglomerate says it has won beer spat with Singapore's F&N

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A military-linked Myanmar conglomerate said it has won an arbitration case against Singapore’s Fraser and Neave Ltd that will give it the right to buy the latter’s stake in Myanmar’s biggest brewery.

Myanma Economic Holdings Limited (MEHL) said in a statement on Friday that a panel of two unnamed Singapore arbitrators heard the case in the city state from late June to early July. MEHL said the panel released a ruling earlier on Friday which says MEHL is entitled to buy F&N’s shares in Myanmar Brewery.

F&N and its parent company, Thai Beverage PCL, on Friday submitted a request to the Singapore Exchange for a halt in trading of their shares. Officials at F&N didn’t immediately respond to calls seeking comment. (Reporting by Rujun Shen and Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.