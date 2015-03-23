MEI Pharma's cancer drug misses main goals in mid-stage study

March 23 (Reuters) - MEI Pharma says its cancer drug failed to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study.

The drug, pracinostat, in combination with chemotherapy drug azacitidine showed no difference in complete remission in previously untreated patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) - a type of blood cancer - against azacitidine alone.

Complete remission implies the disappearance of all signs of cancer in response to treatment. It does not always constitute a cure. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)