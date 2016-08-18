FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 18, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Israel's Meitav Dash in talks to sell to international fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Israeli investment house Meitav Dash said on Thursday it is in talks with an international investment fund interested in purchasing the company.

Meitav Dash, which says it manages more than $37 billion for private, business and institutional clients, did not name the potential buyer or give details of the negotiations.

Meitav Dash is traded in Tel Aviv where it has a market capitalisation of 861.8 million shekels ($227.8 million). It is controlled by private investment fund BRM Group and Israeli businessman Zvi Stepak.

The Calcalist financial news website said the deal could value Meitav Dash at more than 1.4 billion shekels.

The company said it has formed a committee of three directors to handle the negotiations. ($1 = 3.7824 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

