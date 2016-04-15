Chinese photo app maker Meitu plans up to $700 mln HK IPO in 2016-IFR

HONG KONG, April 15 (Reuters) - Chinese photo app maker Meitu plans to raise up to $700 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong at the end of the year, IFR reported on Friday, citing people close to the deal.

The company, which also makes mobile phones in addition to several apps to edit and retouch photos, has chosen China Merchants Securities, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley to manage the IPO, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Meitu, formally known as Xiamen Meitu Technology Co Ltd, is in the process of raising pre-IPO funds that could value the company at $3.7 billion and expects its valuation to rise to up to $5 billion by the time of its listing, IFR said.

The company didn’t immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment on its IPO plans. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR, writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Himani Sarkar)