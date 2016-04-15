FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chinese photo app maker Meitu plans up to $700 mln HK IPO in 2016-IFR
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
April 15, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Chinese photo app maker Meitu plans up to $700 mln HK IPO in 2016-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Meitu declined to comment)

HONG KONG, April 15 (Reuters) - Chinese photo app maker Meitu plans to raise up to $700 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong at the end of the year, IFR reported on Friday, citing people close to the deal.

The company, which also makes mobile phones in addition to several apps to edit and retouch photos, has chosen China Merchants Securities, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley to manage the IPO, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Meitu, formally known as Xiamen Meitu Technology Co Ltd, is in the process of raising pre-IPO funds that could value the company at $3.7 billion and expects its valuation to rise to up to $5 billion by the time of its listing, IFR said.

The company declined to comment on its IPO plans. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.