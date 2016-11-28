FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Photo app and phone maker Meitu to launch up to $735 mln HK IPO-IFR
November 28, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 9 months ago

Photo app and phone maker Meitu to launch up to $735 mln HK IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chinese photo app and mobile phone maker Meitu Inc is set to launch an up to $735 million initial public offering in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Monday, citing people close to the deal.

Meitu, better known for its apps that let users retouch and beautify selfies and other photos, is offering shares in an indicative range of HK$8.50 to HK$9.60 each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The IPO is slated to be priced on Dec 8.

Meitu did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO terms. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

