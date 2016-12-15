FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Meitu, HK's first tech listing in a decade, set for solid debut
December 15, 2016 / 1:36 AM / 8 months ago

Meitu, HK's first tech listing in a decade, set for solid debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Meitu Inc were set to open 3.3 percent higher in their Hong Kong trading debut on Thursday, after the Chinese photo app and mobile phone maker raised $630 million in the city's largest tech IPO in almost a decade.

Meitu was indicated to open at HK$8.78 compared with its IPO price of HK$8.50 per share, which priced at the bottom of its indicative range. The benchmark Hang Seng index was poised to drop 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
