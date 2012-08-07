Mela Sciences loss widens on higher marketing costs

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Medical device company Mela Sciences Inc’s quarterly loss widened on higher marketing costs of its only product, MelaFind.

The company posted a net loss of $5.5 million, or 18 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a net loss of $4.8 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company was $75,757.

Analysts’ had expected a loss of 24 cents per share on revenue of $650,000, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

MelaFind, the company’s flagship product, helps detect early signs of melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

The company started generating revenue from MelaFind, which received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in November, from the first quarter of 2012.

“We believe we are on track to achieve our stated goal of placing 200 systems in the United States and 75 in Germany by the end of first quarter of 2013,” Mela’s chief executive officer Joseph Gulfo said in a statement.

The company sold 25 MelaFind systems in the United States and Germany at the end of the second quarter.

Shares of the Irvington, New York-based company were down 1 percent at $3.22 in extended trade. They closed at $3.26 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Mela shares have lost about 27 percent of their value since the company reported dismal sales of the skin cancer device in the first quarter.