Melco Crown pledges $10 mln for Tokyo cultural project
December 18, 2013 / 2:50 AM / 4 years ago

Melco Crown pledges $10 mln for Tokyo cultural project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Macau casino operator Melco Crown Entertainment said it has pledged about $10 million for a cultural project in collaboration with the Tokyo University of the Arts.

Melco spokeswoman Maggie Ma said the pledge marked a “long term commitment to collaborate with the university” and reflected the company’s interest in cultural development.

The pledge comes as Melco and other global casino operators lobby for a chance to do business in the Japanese market, which a pro-casino group of lawmakers are aiming to liberalise after submitting an initial bill to parliament earlier this month. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in TOKYO and Farah Master in HONG KONG)

