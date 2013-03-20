FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Melco Crown Philippines to raise $400 mln in share offer - IFR
March 20, 2013 / 1:36 PM / in 5 years

Melco Crown Philippines to raise $400 mln in share offer - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 20 (Reuters) - Melco Crown Philippines Resorts Corp, the Philippine unit of Macau gaming company Melco Crown Entertainment, plans to raise $400 million through an offering of 1.2 billion shares, Thomson Reuters IFR reported on Wednesday.

Melco Crown Entertainment, run by Australian billionaire James Packer and the son of Macau gambling tycoon Stanley Ho, recently signed a deal with Belle Corp in the Philippines to develop and operate a $1 billion Entertainment City casino resort. It aims to open the resort in mid-2014.

That project is Melco’s first casino outside its home base Macau and one of the biggest Chinese investments in the Philippines.

The share offer comprises a base of 1 billion shares with an overallotment option of 200 million shares.

Citigroup and UBS are managing the offer, the report said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
