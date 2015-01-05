FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares of Melco Crown fall 6.3 pct after plan to withdraw HK listing
January 5, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 3 years ago

Shares of Melco Crown fall 6.3 pct after plan to withdraw HK listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd were set to open 6.3 percent lower on Monday after the casino operator announced a plan to withdraw its listing in Hong Kong.

The stock was set to open at HK$59.95, the lowest open since December 19. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.7 percent.

Melco Crown said late on Friday that it planned to voluntary withdraw its listing on the main board of Hong Kong in order to “enable the company to effect cost savings”.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

