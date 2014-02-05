FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Melexis fourth-quarter sales beat expectations
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
February 5, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Melexis fourth-quarter sales beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Belgium’s Melexis, which designs chips for the automotive industry, posted fourth-quarter sales above expectations on Wednesday as it gained market share and launched new products.

Sales rose by 21 percent in the fourth quarter to 75.1 million euros ($101.46 million), more than the 71 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts and above its own guidance.

Melexis said it expected sales in the first quarter of 2014 to be in line with the fourth quarter, meaning it would generate 300 million euros of sales and a gross profit margin above 45 percent for the year as a whole. ($1 = 0.7402 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.