FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Demand for automotive sensors buoys Melexis Q3 profits
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
October 16, 2013 / 5:18 AM / 4 years ago

Demand for automotive sensors buoys Melexis Q3 profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Belgian semiconductor specialist Melexis reported better-than-forecast operating profits on Wednesday, driven by strong demand for its sensors used in the automotive industry.

Operating profit for the third quarter increased 16.4 percent from last year to 17.6 million euros ($23.63 million) ahead of the 15.6 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Melexis said that it expected its sales to remain at the same level in the fourth quarter as in the previous quarter, leading to a gross profit margin above 46 percent and an operating margin close to 23 percent for 2013 as a whole. ($1 = 0.7406 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.