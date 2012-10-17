FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Car chip firm Melexis sees slowdown in Q4
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 17, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Car chip firm Melexis sees slowdown in Q4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on consensus, CEO quote from statement)

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Car chip design and testing firm Melexis is on track to miss analysts’ expectations for full-year sales after it said orders have slowed from auto firms worried about the uncertainty over Europe’s stuttering economy.

Melexis, whose chips monitor oil pressure and regulate engine temperatures, said it expects its sales in the final three months of the year to slow compared with the third quarter as its customers run down their inventories.

“Their outlook is dampened by the current economic uncertainties, especially in Western Europe,” Chief Executive Françoise Chombar said in an emailed statement.

That means Melexis’ full-year sales would be less than 249 million euros ($324.3 million), missing the 252 million euros consensus from StarMine SmartEstimate, which gives extra weight to top-performing analysts.

Europe’s new car market shrank at the fastest pace in the past 12 months in September, leaving nearly all major brands nursing double-digit declines, as tight household budgets kept drivers away from showrooms.

For the third quarter, Melexis’ sales and operating profit were broadly in line with expectations, at 64.4 million euros and 15.1 million euros, respectively. ($1 = 0.7679 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
