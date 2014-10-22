FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's Melexis more upbeat as sales grow faster than costs
#Semiconductors
October 22, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

Belgium's Melexis more upbeat as sales grow faster than costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Belgian chip designer Melexis on Wednesday said its 2014 sales growth would be at the high end of its guidance range of 17 to 20 percent and increased its operating margin outlook.

The group said this was possible because its operating costs were growing at a slower pace than its sales.

The market is currently expecting a 17 percent increase in sales this year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Melexis, which designs chips for the automotive sector, said it expected its operating margin for 2014 to be 26 percent a slight increase from the 25 percent previously expected.

Third quarter sales were 86.6 million euros ($110.2 million), an increase of 22 percent year-on-year and a 6 percent rise from the April-June period. It had previously forecast sales would grow by a low single digit percentage from the second quarter. (1 US dollar = 0.7860 euro) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
