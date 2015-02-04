Belgium's Melexis expects sales to rise in 2015

BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Belgian automotive chip designer Melexis said quarterly sales would increase in 2015, as it expects the strong demand for pressure and temperature sensors to continue.

Melexis said sales rose 17.3 percent from the same period last year in the fourth quarter to 88.13 million euros ($101.09 million) and it expected this number to increase to about 94 million euros in the first quarter of the year.

For 2015 as a whole, Melexis said it expected sales growth of 18 to 24 percent, assuming an exchange rate of $1.15 to the euro. ($1 = 0.8718 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Sunil Nair)