Chip designer Melexis trims 2015 sales forecast

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Belgian chip designer Melexis cut its 2015 sales forecast on Wednesday, saying it was facing a “mixed picture” on global markets.

Melexis said it expected 2015 sales growth “close to 20 percent”, having given a guidance of “between 20 to 25 percent” in July. It kept its guidance for a gross profit margin above 47 percent and an operating margin above 26 percent.

The group, which designs chips for the automotive sector, said sales in the third quarter rose 17 percent year-on-year to 101.6 million euros ($115.43 million).

Melexis said the performance of different product lines was mixed, which it said was a consequence of a mixed picture on the global markets.

“Customer sentiment remains short term unclear, though we observe the first signs of improvement beginning 2016,” it said. ($1 = 0.8802 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)