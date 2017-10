BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Melexis NV : * Says customers’ outlook dampened by economic uncertainties in western Europe * Seeing slowdown in ordering for Q4 * Q3 sales 64.4 million euros versus Reuters poll consensus of 64.7 million

euros * Q3 EBIT 15.1 million euros versus Reuters poll consensus of 15.5 million

euros * FY 2013 expects to achieve mid to high single digit growth in sales