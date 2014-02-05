FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Melexis posts Q4 sales of 75.1 mln euros
February 5, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Melexis posts Q4 sales of 75.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Melexis NV : * Says for the year 2013 , sales were 275.4 million EUR, an increase of 11 pct compared to the previous year * Says gross margin was 127.5 million EUR, an increase of 10% compared to 2012. * Says net income was 55.2 million EUR, compared to 51.5 million EUR in 2012 * Says Melexis expects sales in the first quarter of 2014 to be around the same

level as the previous quarter * Q4 sales 75.1 million euros versus Reuters poll consensus 71 million euros * Says for FY 2014, Melexis expects to reach 300 million EUR in sales * Expects to reach 300 million EUR in sales, a gross profit margin above 45%

and an operating margin close to 23%

