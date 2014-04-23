FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Melexis NV Q1 sales up 22 pct
#Semiconductors
April 23, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Melexis NV Q1 sales up 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Melexis Nv

* Full year guidance raised

* Sales for Q1 of 2014 were 75.6 million Eur, an increase of 22 percent compared to same quarter of previous year

* Operating result was 18.6 million eur, an increase of 46 percent compared to same quarter of previous year

* Net income was 18.9 million eur or 47 cent per share, an increase of 69 percent

* We expect sales growth in Q2 of 2014 to exceed 3 percent versus Q1 of 2014.

* For FY 2014, Melexis expects sales growth to be between 10 percent and 15 percent

* Global markets all seem set for growth. Our sound Q1 results and solid state of our order book comforted us to raise our outlook for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
