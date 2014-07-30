BRIEF-Melexis expects full-year sales growth of 17-20 pct

July 30 (Reuters) - Melexis NV :

* Half-year sales were 157.6 million euros, increase of 22 pct

* Gross margin was 74.5 million euros, an increase of 26 pct

* Operating result was 41.0 million euros, compared to 28.1 million euros year earlier, an increase of 46 pct

* Net income was 40.1 million euros, compared to 24.3 million euros year earlier, an increase of 65 pct

* Q2 sales were 82.1 million euros

* Q2 net income was 21.2 million euros

* To pay interim dividend of 1.00 euro gross per share, an increase of 43 pct compared with last year

* Expect in Q3 a low single digit sales growth versus Q2

* For full year, expects sales growth to be between 17 pct and 20 pct, gross profit margin above 47 pct, operating margin above 25 pct