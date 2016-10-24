Swedish investor Schorling to quit board roles due to health issues

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Melker Schorling, one of Sweden's most prominent investors, said on Monday he would leave his board roles next year, including the position of chairman at measurement technology firm Hexagon, due to health issues.

Schorling, 69, is chairman at his holding company MSAB , fat producer AAK, polymers group Hexpol and Hexagon, MSAB's biggest holding.

"Due to gradually deteriorating health, I will leave my board positions at the annual general meetings in the spring of 2017," Schorling said in a statement.

In a decade, MSAB has had returns of over 500 percent, outperforming rivals such as Wallenberg-backed Investor AB and Industrivarden, leading Swedish media to dub Schorling the "King Midas" of the Stockholm bourse.

"I will of course continue to support and act as advisor to our managements and boards of directors," Schorling said.

MSAB's portfolio also include stakes in companies such as Assa Abloy, the world's biggest maker of locks, and Securitas, the world's second-biggest provider of guards. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Simon Johnson and Jason Neely)