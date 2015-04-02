FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Cheyne partner Massoud readies own hedge fund for Q3 launch- sources
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Cheyne partner Massoud readies own hedge fund for Q3 launch- sources

Nishant Kumar, Simon Jessop

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Former partner at hedge fund Cheyne Capital, Michel Massoud, is preparing to launch his own hedge fund in the third quarter of 2015, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Massoud, who co-managed Cheyne Capital’s event driven hedge fund, is setting up Melqart Asset Management in London and will launch a similar fund, the sources said.

Event-driven funds look to profit from corporate events such as mergers and acquisitions.

Massoud, who left Cheyne in March 2014 after more than nine years at the firm, plans to launch with a start-up capital of about $100 million, the sources said.

An email to Massoud remained unanswered. (Editing by Sophie Sassard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.