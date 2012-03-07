UPDATE 2-Melrose sees sales boost from energy, mining

* Year Pretax profit 161 mln pounds, vs forecast 157 mln

* Year sales up 11 pct to 1.15 bln pounds, in line with poll

* Order book supports estimates of 5 pct sales growth

* COO Simon Peckham to take over as CEO from David Roper

* Shares up 2.1 percent

By Adveith Nair

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - British manufacturing buyout group Melrose posted full-year profit at the top end of expectations and said strong energy and mining markets meant it was set for further growth.

“The strong end-markets we have are proving their worth,” finance director Geoffrey Martin told Reuters. “We are 50 percent into energy, oil & gas and mining, which are good places to be in right now.”

Melrose’s 2011 pretax profit rose 32 percent to 161 million pounds ($254 million), compared with a forecast for 157 million. Sales, 11 percent higher at 1.15 billion pounds, were in line.

Martin said market expectations for 2012 sales to rise 5 percent to 1.21 billion pounds were supported by the company’s order book.

“In the energy division, orders came in about 9 percent faster than sales last year. In lifting, they came in 5 percent faster than sales.” Those two divisions accounted for more than 80 percent of 2011 sales 2011.

Investec Securities analyst Chris Dyett said: “The group’s primary exposures are to end-markets (oil & gas, mining) where the outlook is increasingly positive. With a set of businesses in rude health, we feel sufficiently confident to upgrade our full-year 2012 estimates”.

Shares in Melrose, which looks to buy underperforming industrial businesses and sell them after restructuring, were up 2.10 percent at 378 pence at 1010 GMT.

The company said it was more certain a suitable acquisition opportunity would arise given current market conditions.

Chief operating officer and founder director Simon Peckham would take over as chief executive from David Roper at its next annual general meeting, Melrose said. Roper, also a founder director, will become executive vice-chairman.