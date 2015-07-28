FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Melrose to sell Elster business to Honeywell for $5.1 bln
#Market News
July 28, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Melrose to sell Elster business to Honeywell for $5.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose Industries Plc said it would sell its Elster business to Honeywell International Inc for 3.3 billion pounds ($5.14 billion) in cash.

The company, which follows a buy-improve-sell strategy akin to private equity firms, said it would return 2 billion pounds to shareholders after the sale.

Elster, Melrose’s largest acquisition, houses water, gas and power consumption meter businesses. ($1 = 0.6421 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

