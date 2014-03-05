FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turnaround specialist Melrose's profit jumps on Elster buy
March 5, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Turnaround specialist Melrose's profit jumps on Elster buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose Industries full-year headline pretax profit almost doubled, boosted by the acquisition of Elster, which makes meters for measuring gas, water and electricity consumption.

Melrose, which follows a private equity type model of buy, improve and sell, said profit in Elster, acquired in 2012, increased by over a third in the first full year of ownership.

Pretax profit for the year ended Dec. 31 increased to 226.1 million pounds ($377 million) from 117.9 million pounds. Revenue rose about 65 percent to 1.7 billion pounds.

