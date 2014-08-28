Investment firm Melrose H1 profit fuelled by Elster business

Aug 28 (Reuters) - British investment firm Melrose Industries Plc reported a rise of 8.5 percent in half-year pretax profit, bolstered by strong performance in its biggest revenue-generating unit, Elster.

Melrose, which follows a private equity model of ‘buy, improve and sell’, said weakness in the mining sector was sharply hurting its remaining FKI businesses of Brush and Bridon.

Pretax profit for the six months ended June 30 increased to 69.6 million pounds ($115.49 million) from 64.1 million pounds a year earlier.

First-half revenue slumped 11 percent to 780.9 million pounds, dented by the impact of a stronger pound on Melrose, which generates more than 85 percent of its revenue from outside the UK. ($1 = 0.6027 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)