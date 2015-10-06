FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Melrose to return at least $3 bln to investors after Elster sale
#Market News
October 6, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Melrose to return at least $3 bln to investors after Elster sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Engineering company Melrose Industries Plc said it intends to return proceeds of between 2 billion pounds and 2.5 billion pounds ($3 billion-$3.8 billion) to shareholders following the sale of its utility consumption metering business.

The turnaround specialist, which follows a buy-improve-sell strategy, said it would create a holding company, to be named New Melrose, for the return of capital.

Melrose sealed a deal to sell its Elster business to Honeywell International Inc for about $5.1 billion earlier this year. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.

$1 = 0.6598 pounds Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

