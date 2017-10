LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Melrose Resources PLC : * Average production 16.2 mboepd on a net entitlement basis (28.3 mboepd on a

working interest basis) * Revenue $128 million (H1 2011: $156 million) * Ebitdax $106 million (H1 2011: $134 million) * Planning for a multi-well exploration drilling programme in the western black

sea and Egypt in 2013 * Remains well advanced towards achieving its financial gearing target of

around 60% by year end