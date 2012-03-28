UPDATE 1-Melrose Resources' profit rises on high gas prices in Bulgaria

* FY2011 pretax profit of $51.6 mln

* Full year dividend up 6 pct at 3.6 pence per share

* Sees strong 2012 on gas price raise in Bulgaria

March 26 (Reuters) - Oil and gas explorer Melrose Resources swung to a profit in 2011 and said it expected a strong 2012 helped by increased prices of gas in Bulgaria and the current high prices of oil.

Bulgaria, which accounts for 40 percent of the company’s revenue, has raised gas prices by 12.7 percent effective April 1 to reflect higher prices of alternative fuels on international markets.

The gas-focused company raised its full-year dividend 6 percent to 3.6 pence per share.

The company, which also operates in Egypt, Turkey, Romania, and France, said it would look to buy assets in the Middle East North Africa and western Black Sea regions.

Melrose Resources said it expected 2012 average production of 28 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Average production in 2011 was 34.3 million boepd on a working interest basis.

Melrose posted a pretax profit of $51.6 million compared with a loss of $11.7 million a year ago.

Revenue increased 21 percent to $291 million.

The Edinburgh, Scotland-based company’s shares were trading up 1.5 percent at 127.28 pence at 0820 GMT on Wednesday on The London Stock Exchange.