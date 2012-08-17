FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petroceltic to buy Melrose Resources for $260 mln
#Basic Materials
August 17, 2012 / 7:01 AM / in 5 years

Petroceltic to buy Melrose Resources for $260 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Irish oil and gas company Petroceltic International Plc will buy Melrose Resources Plc for 165 million pounds ($259.74 million) to strengthen its operations in North Africa, the Mediterranean and Black Sea.

Each Melrose share held will receive 17.6 Petroceltic shares, a premium of 6 percent to its closing price on Thursday.

Melrose shareholders will also receive a special dividend of 4.7 pence per share.

Petroceltic’s shareholders will hold 54 percent of the new company and Melrose shareholders the rest.

Petroceltic’s Chief Executive Brian O‘Cathain would be at the helm of the new company, which would have combined proven and probable reserves of 84 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Petroceltic’s London-listed shares closed at 8.17 pence on Thursday while shares of Melrose Resources closed at 135.5 pence.

